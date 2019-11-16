Concert in the dark: pianist to hit the right note for Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore music lovers are in for an exceptional treat from pianist Anil Srinivasan and his band, who will perform live at a free concert that will be ‘held in the dark’.

The concert aims to raise awareness and sensitise people to the difficulties of visually impaired people. The programme is being held on November 17, 2019 at 6.30 pm at Aravind Eye Hospital Auditorium, Avinashi Road, Peelamedu.

The performance is in support of Gnanadarshan Seva Foundation in Aminjikkarai, Chennai that runs an orphanage for 60 visually challenged girls.

Naveen Napier will accompany Anil Srinivasan on the bass guitar and Krishna Kishor on the percussions. Anil who is a trustee of the Gnanadarshan Foundation wished to not only contribute to the cause but also raise awareness among the public about the world of the visually impaired. This inspired him to initiate the ‘concert in the dark’ idea.

A similar concert in Madurai last week by him was very well received. The organisers said Coimbatore has always been supportive of good causes and that they expect an enthusiastic response from the people, who can contribute directly to the foundation.

There are no tickets for this programme. For more details, call 99422 24424.