Congenital obstructive megaureter corrected through robotic surgery

A city hospital has successfully corrected congenital obstructive megaureter on an eight-year-old boy, through a robotic surgery, claimed to be first time in this part of the State.

The boy had a condition called congenital obstructive megaureter, a blockage at junction of the ureter (tube carrying urine from kidney) where it joins the urinary bladder, which was causing a partial dysfunction of the kidney and he was brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH), here.

The hospital used its Da Vinci System and successfully corrected through Robotic surgery led by Dr. Naga. Kumaran , Consultant Pediatric Surgeon and Dr. N. Vinod Kumar, anaesthetist.

The operation involved excising obstructive part of the ureter and reattach it to the bladder, in addition an anti-reflux procedure has been done.

The magnification provided by the robotic console offers the benefit of precision of open surgery and quick recovery of laparoscopic surgery, been combined in one. The boy’s ‘surgical recovery’ was smooth, a release said

Hospital Chairman Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami said the addition of Robotics Da Vinci system has been a boon to the practice in the hospital and the benefits can also be extended to children for selected operations like pyeloplasty, achalasia cardia, choledochal cyst and other pelvic operations.