Constable seeks caste detail for issuing fine challan, transferred

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A police constable stoked a controversy for allegedly seeking caste name of a two-wheeler rider, for imposing penalty

for not wearing mandatory face mask, in Tirupur district.

The constable was transferred to Arms Reserve wing, after the video going viral on social media from Friday morning, even as the district

collector assured to inquire into the matter, police said.

With the strict order to penalise those who were not following the lock down guidelines, like wearing face mask, from the district administration, the constable, Kasirajan stopped a two-wheeler on Tirupur-Perumanallur junction.

Since the driver was not not wearing mask, Kasirajan sought his details and also the caste name for issuing challan, for which the rider got annoyed and entered into argument for asking his caste.

The argument went viral on social media, following which police department immediately transferred Kasirajan to Armed Reserve Friday morning.

Hearing about the incident, collector,Dr K Vijayakathikeyan assured to conduct a detailed inquiry into the issue, official sources said.