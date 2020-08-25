Constable shifted to control room for alleged beating  a minor boy

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A police constable has been shifted to the City Control Room, after the photographs of a 13-year old boy with injury

on thighs and knee went viral on social media, allegedly beaten by him.

The incident occured on Sunday at Singanallur, when the boy was moving around along with his friends on two wheeler, when the city was under total lock down.

The parents of the boy had lodged a complaint that the constable Durgaraj, attached to Singanallur Station, had beaten their son on Sunday with lathi, due to which thigh hand knee were swollen and sought action against the erring police man.

Policemen on duty had chased the two wheeler, for not stopping after asked to do so and Durgaraj had beaten the boy with lathi, when he tried to slip away, even as others managed to escape, police said.

As part of departmental inquiry Durgaraj was shifted to the control room on Monday evening and further disciplinary action will follow after detailed inquiry, police said.