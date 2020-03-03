Construction worker held for impregnating minor girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A teenager construction workers was arrested under POCSO Act Monday on charges of sexually abusing a plus two girl student on the promise of marrying her and impregnating her.

According to police, Duraisami and the student were in love being neighbours in Koundanpalaym in the city.

Believing Duraisamy’s promise to marry her, the girl ‘surrendered’ and became pregnant. However, when approached Duraisamy refused to marry and the girl narrated the incident to her mother. who lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station on February 29.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Duraisamy and after registering case under POCSO, he was produced before a court and remanded and lodged in the Central jail here.

In another case, three youths, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, also construction workers, were arrested when they tried to sexually abuse a 12-year old girl in Podanur in the city.

The accused, Sonu, Samshad and Nazeer, noticed the girl alone in the house and entered and attempted to molest her late Sunday evening.

Hearing the screams, the neighbours rushed to the house and rescued. the girl and after beating the youths handed over to police.

After registering the case, the accused were produced before a court and lodged in the Central jail, police said.