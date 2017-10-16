Contract workers’ flash strike hits Government hospital work

About 300 contract workers at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) today went on a flash strike, demanding bonus and wage hike.

Around 1,200 people, including women, engaged by a private agency, are working as sanitary workers and security guards. A section of them squatted on the hospital premises, affecting the day-to-day work, police said.

They alleged that while the salary fixed was Rs 7,000, most of the workers only got Rs 5,000 and there was leave salary deduction.

Besides bonus, the workers also demand proper pay slip and list of official holidays so that there was no confusion about leave salary deduction.Senior hospital officials, led Assistant RMO Maheshwari, held discussions with the workers and promised to take up their issues with the authorities, following which the strike was withdrawn.