Contractors association secretary KCP Chandraprakash Urges Stringent Contract Scrutiny for Public Projects

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The secretary of Tamil Nadu contractors association KCP Chandraprakash has raised a clarion call for vigilance in the allocation of project contracts in the government sectors. In a press statement, KCP Chandraprakash emphasized that the selection process for contracting companies must be meticulous, based on qualifications, past performance, and industry experience.

The ongoing infrastructure projects, spanning road and bridge constructions, are being carried out by various departments, including the State National Highways, Highways authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department, Corporations, Municipal Corporations, Rural Development. Chandraprakash highlighted that the awarding of contracts should be a judicious process, with the interests of the public at heart.

One of the key concerns raised by KCP Chandraprakash is the allotment of significant projects to contractors lacking the necessary competence. The repercussions of such a decision are far-reaching, leading to issues like cracked roads, weakened bridges, and subpar structures. The recent railway bridge accident in Sairang, Mizoram, which resulted in tragic loss of life, has only exacerbated these worries among the public.

Highlighting the pivotal role played by contracting companies in the execution of crucial facilities like housing and bridge construction, KCP Chandraprakash urged government officials to scrutinize the track record of longstanding contract companies. He underscored the importance of quality, emphasizing that contracting companies prioritizing excellence should be favored in government projects.

KCP Chandraprakash firmly asserted that the process of awarding contracts should not entertain any leniency towards companies lacking proper qualifications and industry credibility. He called upon government departments across Tamil Nadu to take proactive measures to rectify the issues plaguing contract allocation and ensure adherence to norms. In cases where field surveys reveal deficiencies in quality, Chandraprakash advocated for the disqualification of the respective companies.

Drawing attention to the significance of stringent oversight, KCP Chandra Prakash expressed confidence that through rigorous monitoring, the involvement of ineligible contracting companies could be effectively thwarted. As Tamil Nadu state and nation strive for progress, it is imperative that the integrity of its project contracting process remains unwavering and committed to public welfare.