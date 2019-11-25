Contractors fleecing the public in Coimbatore railway station

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Nov 25 : Social activist, ‘Traffic’ K R Ramasamy Monday accused the parking contractors of fleecing double the money originally fixed by the Railways and the Government.

Instead of fixed Rs.10 for two-wheelers, they charge Rs.20 and for car Rs.100 as against Rs.50 fixed by the Government, thus fleecing the public, Ramasamy told reporters here. He said the issue is being raised after a video going viral in social media recently.Besides, the contractor was charging Rs.50 for parking in front of

the station, while Rs.25 behind, he said adding that there was discrepancy in collection,

with two different rates in same compound.

Stating that it was the duty of the Railways to provide protection to the commuters’ vehicles, he said that instead, the department was imposing additional burden on them, without taking action against the contractors.

A case will be filed on the issue seeking the cancelling the order by the government for collecting the parking charge and seeking free parking,he said.