Controversial compound wall razed down in Mettupalayam

Coimbatore : The remaining portion of the compound wall, which collapsed on four houses claiming 17 lives of inmates in Nadur village near Mettupalayam in the district, was razed down Thursday.

The operation commenced in the morning and two earth movers were used to bring down the ‘controversial’ wall, amid tight police security, under the supervision of revenue officials.

The administration took this step, following the outcry by various organisations, particularly pro-Dalits, that the landowner has constructed the wall deliberately as all those living behind the wall, including those died, were Dalits and they considered this as ‘untouchability wall’, official sources said.

There was an argument between a few people in the adjacent area, when the officials attempted to bring down their walls. However, it was stopped after officials discussing with them.