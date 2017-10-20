Cop, brother held for threatening relative

A grade II police constable of Tamil Nadu Special Police was arrested along with his brother and remanded yesterday for threatening a relative after demanding money for booze.According to police, Tamilselvan (24) with the IV Battalion D Company in Kovai Pudur went on casual leave on September 6 and did not return to work.
On Wednesday evening, he along with his brother Mohanprabakaran asked his relative Natarajan M for money to buy liquor. When Natarajan refused to give money, the two picked up a quarrel and threatened to kill him.
On a complaint of Natarajan who also stays in Kovil Street in AS Kulam, a case was registered in Kovilpalayam police station for using abusive language and on grounds of criminal intimidation. The accused were remanded in custody.
