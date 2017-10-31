CoP flags off ‘Run for Unity’

City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The run, that began from the Commissioner’s office, terminated at Race Course circle. Several senior police officials including Deputy Commissioners S. Laskhmi and P. Perumal attended the event.

Earlier, the Commissioner administered pledge to the police personnel and other department staff.

October 31 is observed as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) all over the nation to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel. The Union Government observes the day of special occasion to foster and reinforce the Government’s dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation.