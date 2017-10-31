31 Oct 2017, Edition - 840, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Chennai: Rain will continue in the evening or night, says IMD official
  • Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth returns to Hyderabad after winning the Denmark & French Open Super Series titles
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal & Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visit the site of Elphinstone stampede
  • Rupee advances 7 paise against dollar at 64.78
  • PM Modi takes a dig at Congress on Patel’s birth anniversary
Coimbatore

CoP flags off ‘Run for Unity’

Covai Post Network
October 31, 2017

City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The run, that began from the Commissioner’s office, terminated at Race Course circle. Several senior police officials including Deputy Commissioners S. Laskhmi and P. Perumal attended the event.

Earlier, the Commissioner administered pledge to the police personnel and other department staff.

October 31 is observed as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) all over the nation to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel. The Union Government observes the day of special occasion to foster and reinforce the Government’s dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation.

