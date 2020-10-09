Corona and stigma are far apart, says Innocent Divya

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Corona is not a stigma and people getting infected with the virus,

should not worry about getting stigmatised. Stating this to The Covai Post here,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya lamented that many of those infected were not seeking help,in the early stages, due to the fear of being stigmatised. Stating that, such a mindset, was absolutely unnecessary ,she said that delay can sometimes, prove to be fatal. She added that people from all walks of life are contracting the disease. She added that there was no need to panic.

With the wet season round the corner and Winter just a couple of months away,the people should not treat symptoms like cold and cough lightly. For the convenience of the people seven kiosks including three on wheels, have been pressed into service,for carrying out Covid tests. She urged the people to make optimum use of them.

To a query, Ms.Divya said that Covid infections had increased, of late, in the Nilgiris and it was now averaging between 80 and 90 fresh

cases a day. Pointing out that travel was the main reason,she said that the high incidence in neighbouring districts like Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur was also reflecting in the Nilgiris.To another question,she said that tourists were not as much a source of spread as

the local people, particularly in the rural areas.

Underscoring the need for lifestyle changes,especially in the villages,the Collector said that the choice now is between ‘culture and safety’.

Experts are now of the view that effective use of the mask for 15 days,can help check the spread of the virus.Special teams have been

formed to ensure that the public particularly the travelling public do not violate the norms.