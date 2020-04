Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A ‘Rangoli ‘ by a woman asking the people to keep distance and stay at home to combat the coronavirus was receiving wide appreciation from the public.

Kumudam has drawn the rangoli in front of her house in Pannimadai on the outskirts, with words “Keep Distance, Stay at Home” in Tamil.

The photographs and video of this rangoli have gone viral in social media, which received wide appreciation from the public.