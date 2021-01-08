Corporation Commissioner reviews central and eastern zones in the district

Covai Post Network

More than 100 shops and business centres operate in areas like Dr Radhakrishnan Road, Tatabad, Raji Naidu Layout and Omni Bus Stand in Coimbatore Central Zone. Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian inspected the stores and said that garbage should not be dumped on the roadside, only in the bins. The Corporation Commissioner warned that fines would be levied if garbage was found to be dumped on the roads.

He then enquired with the roadside hawkers if they had purchased identity cards that allow them to do business by the roadside. He advised them to register immediately and get the identity card in case the same wasn’t done.

He then followed this up by inspecting the disinfectant processing at areas like Peelamedu and PSG Hudco Colony in the Coimbatore East Zone.

Regional Assistant Commissioners Maheshkanakaraj (Central), Murugan (East), Engineer Ravichandran, Assistant Chief Engineer Karupusamy and others were present during the inspection.