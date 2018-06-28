Corporation evacuation notice to 209 houses near Ukkadam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: As part of Ukkadam bridge construction, the corporation has issued notices to 209 people to vacate their houses built on corporation land.

To check traffic congestion in Ukkadam, the Government proposed construction of a bridge from Ukkadam to Athuppalam.

Earlier, the corporation issued eviction orders to shops and houses in corporation land. So that, the old fish market and fruit stalls have been evacuated and shops at alternative sites are being constructed near the sewage farm.

Similarly, houses on Perur bypass were also ordered to evacuate and alternative housing has been allocated in Malumichampatti for 209 families.

The Coimbatore municipal corporation proposed to allot the land to be given to the highways department for construction.

Tamil Nadu slum clearance board has given them alternative houses in Malumichampatti. The corporation would remove the houses in case they were not vacated after receipt of the notice, corporation officials said.