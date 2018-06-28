  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
  • Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
  • The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
  • The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
  • Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
  • Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Travel

Coimbatore

Corporation evacuation notice to 209 houses near Ukkadam

Covai Post Network

June 28, 2018

Coimbatore: As part of Ukkadam bridge construction, the corporation has issued notices to 209 people to vacate their houses built on corporation land.

To check traffic congestion in Ukkadam, the Government proposed construction of a bridge from Ukkadam to Athuppalam.

Earlier, the corporation issued eviction orders to shops and houses in corporation land. So that, the old fish market and fruit stalls have been evacuated and shops at alternative sites are being constructed near the sewage farm.

Similarly, houses on Perur bypass were also ordered to evacuate and alternative housing has been allocated in Malumichampatti for 209 families.

The Coimbatore municipal corporation proposed to allot the land to be given to the highways department for construction.

Tamil Nadu slum clearance board has given them alternative houses in Malumichampatti. The corporation would remove the houses in case they were not vacated after receipt of the notice, corporation officials said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿