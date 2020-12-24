  • Download mobile app
24 Dec 2020, Edition - 1990, Thursday
Coimbatore

Corporation intensifies dengue eradication work

Covai Post Network

December 24, 2020

In the last few days in the areas that fall under the Corporation of Coimbatore, a few people had contracted dengue and have been admitted for treatment in private and government hospitals.

Following this, the Corporation employees are actively focusing on eradicating dengue mosquitoes. As a part of this, the employees of the Corporation are inspecting houses, shopping malls and public places in the areas that fall under their limits.

An official of the Corporation said that water found on the streets of the Corporation are being sprayed with mosquito repellent and added that they had been undertaking home visits as well, and drums, jars, etc, are being sprayed with mosquito repellant.

