Corporation workers lay siege to Coimbatore corporation office over irregularities

Coimbatore : A day after laying siege to the office of the district collector here seeking an judicial inquiry into the irregularities in appointment of sanitation workers, nearly 1,000 workers Tuesday laid siege of the Corporation Office.

The workers alleged that those working under contract basis for the last one decade were neglected while appointing 321 persons to the posts in 100 wards of the Corporation.

The workers, who agitated in front of the district collectorate on Monday alleged that the appointment orders were issued to those close to Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani and had sought a judicial inquiry into it.

The workers, who boycotted the works Tuesday, were led by Dr Ambedkar sanitary workers Union secretary, Tamil Selvan, who said that over 3,000 persons were working on contract bass for the last 10 years.

Seeking to cancel the appointment orders issued to 321 persons, he said that the Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jathavat should immediately convene a meeting to discuss the matter and regularise the contract workers.

The workers will intensify their agitation if the Commissioner failed to cancel the present orders, he said.