Couple commit suicide as daughter elopes with lover

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Depressed over their only daughter eloping with a man outside their community, a couple committed suicide by consuming insecticides in their house in Pollachi, some 35 Kms from here in the early hours of Sunday.

The couple–Astursamy and Swarnalatha– has advised their daughter, who had fallen in love with the person while in college, not not to continue the affair, police said.

However, the 24-year-old daughter left home last evening stating that she was going to live with the man, they said.

Upset over the decision of the daughter, the 50-year old Swarnalatha had called her woman relative last night and told that both husband and wife were going to commit suicide by consuming insecticides meant for coconut tree.

The woman who rushed to the house with some relatives, opened the door this morning and found both lying and struggling for life and immediately taken them to the Government hospital in Pollachi.

However, 63-year old Astursamy died on way, while Swarnalatha died on way to Government Hospital here, police said.

The relatives could not contact the daughter as her phone was switched off. Police are investigating.