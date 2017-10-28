28 Oct 2017, Edition - 837, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • 8 Indian fishermen along with two trawlers were found in suspicious circumstances in Sri Lankan territory
  • TN urges PM to get fishermen, boats released from Sri Lanka
  • Bihar: 5 dead in Rohtas’ Danwar after consuming illicit liquor, 4 others critical
  • Congress plans nationwide protest against demonetisation on Nov 8
  • Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani links arrested ISIS terrorists with Ahmed Patel, Congress hits back and terms it baseless
  • Muzammil Khan, son of Syed Salahuddin daughter summoned for questioning by NIA today
Coimbatore

Couple, twin babies found hanging

Covai Post Network
October 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A couple was found hanging along with their 11-month old twins in their house near Avanashi in Tirupur district today.

Neighbours, who grew suspicious on noticing that the front door of the house in Kurundagadu had remained closed for two days, forced themselves in to find the four hanging from the ceiling.
Police rushed to the spot and recovered and sent the bodies for post mortem to the Government Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Senthilkumaran, Sudha and twin girls Vishitha and Vividha, Police are yet to find the reason for the extreme step.

