Couple, twin babies found hanging

A couple was found hanging along with their 11-month old twins in their house near Avanashi in Tirupur district today.

Neighbours, who grew suspicious on noticing that the front door of the house in Kurundagadu had remained closed for two days, forced themselves in to find the four hanging from the ceiling.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered and sent the bodies for post mortem to the Government Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Senthilkumaran, Sudha and twin girls Vishitha and Vividha, Police are yet to find the reason for the extreme step.