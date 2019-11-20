Court dismisses petition after police seek withdrawal of custody of Maoist

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The District Court here today dismissed the petition seeking to take Maoist Deepak into custody for interrogation, following the willingness expressed by police to withdraw it.

As the petition came up for hearing before the Principal District and Session Judge R Sakthivel, the counsel for Deepak sought permission to meet the accused, who is under treatment in Government Hospital, to respond to the petition.

The judge allowed the counsel Bhavani P Mohan and a group of lawyers, to meet Deepak in the hospital and adjourned the case to 3 PM.

However, high drama prevailed on the hospital premises, as the hospital authorities and jail officials (as Deepak is in prisoners ward) refused to allow them to meet him, despite producing the Judge’s order.

Even as the lawyers went to the court and narrated the incident to Sakthivel, police expressed that they were withdrawing their petition seeking custody of Deepak, following which it was dismissed.

Later, Mohan said that both the hospital management and jail officials had refused permission to meet Deepak, which was the basic fundamental rights of any accused.

The Court was told that there was danger to the life of Deepak, who was arrested deliberately and assaulted by police, Mohan said adding that a contempt of court case will be filed against the hospital management and jail officials.