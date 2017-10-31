31 Oct 2017, Edition - 840, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Chennai: Rain will continue in the evening or night, says IMD official
  • Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth returns to Hyderabad after winning the Denmark & French Open Super Series titles
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal & Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visit the site of Elphinstone stampede
  • Rupee advances 7 paise against dollar at 64.78
  • PM Modi takes a dig at Congress on Patel’s birth anniversary
Coimbatore

Court issues arrest warrant against senior police official

Covai Post Network
October 31, 2017
Image credit : File Photo

A District court here on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against a Deputy Superintendent of Police for not appearing before it despite sending summons 15 times in connection with a murder case some seven years ago.

Thudiyalur inspector Sukumaran was the investigating officer of a case related to the murder of one Subramani in 2010. Four persons were arrested in this connection.

The Fourth Additional District Court had sent summons to Sukumaran, who is now the s Deputy Superintendent of Police in Thiruvarur district, 15 times and he failed to appear before the court.

The Judge, G. Vijaya, issued an arrest warrant against Sukumaran.

