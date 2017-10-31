Court issues arrest warrant against senior police official

A District court here on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against a Deputy Superintendent of Police for not appearing before it despite sending summons 15 times in connection with a murder case some seven years ago.
Thudiyalur inspector Sukumaran was the investigating officer of a case related to the murder of one Subramani in 2010. Four persons were arrested in this connection.
The Fourth Additional District Court had sent summons to Sukumaran, who is now the s Deputy Superintendent of Police in Thiruvarur district, 15 times and he failed to appear before the court.
The Judge, G. Vijaya, issued an arrest warrant against Sukumaran.
