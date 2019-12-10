Covai youngsters offer transportation to women to travel at night 

Covai Post Network

“Change begins from within”, they say.

Newspapers and channels have been pounding us with rapes and associated murders that’s been numbing us. While we have been wracking our heads to find a solution to keep our women safe, few youngsters in Coimbatore have decided to be the change.

They have been posting their names and contact numbers on social media, along with a message to all the women out there that irrespective of age, they can be of help to anyone who is in need of transport at night.

Just say “Brother I need your help” and they will be there at your service, they say. Not only in Coimbatore, the hash tags #notanymoreongovernment, #peoplepower and #safeindia are being used by others all over the country as well.

It was Vijay V, owner of freddyfish Events, who initiated this in Coimbatore city. He urged his friends to post it on their social media page so that anyone who sees it is assured that they are not alone and they need not be afraid.

He also assures that in case he is unable to come to the spot, his trusted friends will be there in quick time.

Nithish L , an engineer at the Bridgestone also wanted to show his support to the cause.” I have two sisters and when they feel unsafe in their own city, then as a brother I must do something not only to them but to others as well”, he said.

Ashwin R, an interior designer said that he wanted to assure the women in his circle are safe and hence can contact him for any assistance.

Sridhar S, a senior engineer at Pricol Limited rued that he is totally frustrated with all the tragic news that concerns women’s safety. He says he joined the initiative because Change begins from within

I can offer a ride to my sisters who are in need, said Pandian K, who works at Janatics.

Praveen Kumar P, owner of Rocks Health Club and Fitness Centre shared that he didn’t want women to suffer anymore at the hands of predatory men. This is to encourage women to stay strong. “We are with you”, he adds.