Covid-19 symptoms testing lab opened in Government Hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 20 : A coronavirus testing laboratory was opened in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Friday.

With this, those with suspected symptoms of cold, fever and cough can test for immediate results, as previously the blood and swab samples were sent to Kings Hospital Chennai, the district collector, K Rajamani said.

Stating that of the 20 samples with suspected symptoms, 16 were tested negative so far, Rajamani said that results of four others are awaited soon. With seven more persons quarantined in two different government

hospitals, test will be carried out in the new lab, the result of which is

expected by night, he said.

Rajamanji requested the people to cooperate and participate in the ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22, as part of the appeal by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Earlier, Rajamani said that the vehicular traffic between Tamil Nadu

and Kerala will be closed by this evening, to prevent the spread of disease from passenger to passenger.

All the nine check posts on the border will also be closed, he said. Meanwhile, steps will be taken to close petty shops and roadside tea shops, official sources said. In tune with the Government’s directives on Coronavirus, Isha Yoga Centre announced that Dhyanalinga and Adiyogi Premises, the two major

attraction, will remain shut for visitors till further notice.

SMEs are very badly affected and are reeling under a pressure of cash crunch, GST payments, GST Fine and Penalties.

In view of the crisis situation, the local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday appealed to the Prime Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, to take steps to waiving of taxes, including property

and professional tax, as industries were badly affected due to cash crunch particularly repayment of loan and interests..