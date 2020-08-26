Covid count drops to four in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The daily Covid count in the Nilgiris,fell to four on Wednesday. Though the news was received with a collective sigh of relief ,there was sorrow on another front with one more Covid death being reported. The deceased was a male aged 62 of Ebbanad.

With five from Tuesday’s count being shifted to other districts the tally now stands at 1472 .

While 1121 have been cured,341 are undergoing treatment in various medical facilities.

Of the new infections three are male from Uyilatty, Kil Kotagiri and Naragiri and one is a female from Mel Maligorai.