Edition - 1816, Friday
Coimbatore

Some cheer from the Covid fear

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2020

Udhagamandalam: With only one case being reported ,in the Nilgiris,the total number of Covid infections reached 117 on Friday.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the patient was a 85 year old woman in Thangadu Oranhalli,who had come into contact with an infected person who had come here to attend a funeral.

Yesterday’s total figure was reduced by one as one of the included was found to belong to Chennai.

Meanwhile health and sanitary staff sprayed disinfectants to sanitize the district court complex following a septuagenarian advocate being found to be infected with the Corona virus on Thursday. While he is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore the places he had visited like the Registrar’s office were sanitized

