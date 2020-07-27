CPIM spokesperson’s remarks evoke anger among saivites

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Sivanadiar Thirukootam, an organisation of Saivites on Monday sought stringent action against the CPIM spokesperson,

Sundaravalli for her alleged derogatory and sexist remarks on Thirugnanasambandar, one of the three prominent Tamil poet-saints, in a YouTube Channal recently.

In their petitions submitted to the District Collector and City Police Commissioner, the devotees said that Sundaravalli in a chat in a private channel had alleged that the poet had questionabie contacts with women from other religions, and demanded stringent action against her.

The comments have hurt the sentiments of Hindus, particularly Saivites and the administration has to take legal action against her,+ the petitions said

Thirugnansambanda has authored the famous devotional poetry Thevaram, which is respected by Saivites and Tamils.

This is the second time in 10 days that Hindus are being targeted by a YouTube channel, as Karuppar Kootam had made derogatory remarks against Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a hymn, in praise of Lord Muruga.

This has created agony and hurt the sentiments of the Saivites, who want strict action against Sundaravalli.