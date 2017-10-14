Cracker miniature mosquitoes to create awareness on dengue

City-based goldsmith UMT Raja has created miniatures of mosquitoes using crackers in order to spread awareness on dengue.

Giving details about his latest miniature work, Raja told The Covai Post his latest creation would be kept n schools to spread awareness on dengue. “Not only that, I want to tell the children how much the environment gets polluted during Diwali because of firing crackers,” he said.

“Firing crackers is as dangerous as dengue. It harms the environment,” Raja added.

Urging the people not to blame the Government alone for the spread of dengue, he said people should also cooperate with the authorities by keeping their surroundings clean. “If we keeps the surroundings clean, how will mosquitoes breed,” he asked.