Crusher, Quarries Strike Results in Daily Loss of ₹1,300 Crore: KCP Chandraprakash

Coimbatore : In a major setback to the construction industry, the ongoing strike by crusher and quarry workers has caused a daily loss of ₹1,300 crore. As a result, thousands of workers from various northern states have returned to their hometowns, leaving the industry in a dire state.

KCP Chandraprakash, President of the Crusher and Quarry Owners Association and Managing Director of KCP Infra Limited, presented the demands of the workers at a recent press conference. He emphasized the need for the government to allow quarries operating prior to the Mining Plan exemption and enable them to extract materials based on their requirements, after paying appropriate Sinorage Fees.

Furthermore, Chandraprakash urged authorities to provide prior notice for inspecting duly licensed quarries. He also stressed the importance of enforcing penalties for any excess materials taken from the quarries, provided appropriate Sinorage Fees are paid. He emphasized that these measures are essential to address the concerns raised by the Quarries owners.

Chandraprakash further stressed the need for the Tamil Nadu Government to promptly address the situation and provide suitable solutions to encourage entrepreneurs in the industry. He called for immediate action, asserting that the strike would continue until a resolution was reached.

The crusher and quarry sector plays a vital role in the construction industry, which is second only to agriculture in terms of significance. However, due to the strike, the cost of construction materials has doubled, causing immense financial strain on the public. Moreover, an estimated 33.80 lakh individuals, including construction workers, road workers, lorry drivers, and quarry and crusher workers, have lost their jobs and are facing severe hardships.

The state-level impact of this strike has been substantial, with a loss of ₹1,300 crore in daily sales revenue for the government. Shockingly, around 15,000 workers are compelled to leave their hometowns daily due to the lack of employment opportunities.

With approximately 7,150 crusher and quarry owners in the state having invested approximately ₹32,000 crore in the industry, these business owners are now struggling to obtain loans amidst the prevailing difficulties. Moreover, the industry provides direct and indirect employment to around 30 lakh individuals, making it imperative for the government to support its expansion and growth.

The Crusher and Quarry Owners Association expects the Tamil Nadu government to initiate dialogue and take swift action to resolve the crisis. The association emphasizes that their operations are conducted legally and expresses their earnest desire to save an industry that has been involved in the crusher business for an extended period.

Earlier, a consultation meeting was held. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the critical issues plaguing the crusher and quarry sector and explore potential solutions. The industry stakeholders anxiously await the Tamil Nadu government’s response and hope for a resolution that safeguards their livelihoods and ensures the continued growth of the crusher and quarry sector.