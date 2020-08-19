  • Download mobile app
19 Aug 2020, Edition - 1863, Wednesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM Narendra Modi to announce results of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ on August 20
  • Coronavirus pandemic now driven by younger adults: WHO
  • Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president
  • NCC cadets enthused after PM announces plan for expansion in border, coastal areas
  • Mammoth steps taken to make country self-reliant in defence sector: PM Modi
  • Cricketer Suresh Raina announces international retirement after MS Dhoni bid adieu.
  • Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for housing complex for Rajya Sabha employees
  • Southern leaders are snatched of opportunities by Hindi imposition: Kumaraswamy
  • Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme ‘cruel joke’ on Bengal farmers: Governor Dhankhar to Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

CSR nursing home, Coimbatore, launches fever helpline

Covai Post Network

August 19, 2020

Coimbatore: In order to put an end to the spread of Coronavirus infection, the city-based CSR Nursing Home, a unit of CSR Groups launched “FEVER HELPLINE”.

The helpline supports Covid positive, asymptomatic patients and people who had contact with Covid positive patients to avail medical help through telemedicine.

It also extends its service to non covid fever patients.

The “FEVER HELPLINE”, through tele consultation, helps the patients overcome fear of Covid-19 and makes sure that the affected individuals receive home care tools and medicines at their doorstep.

The Covid packages range from Rs. 2,000 to Rs.9,700 and executive package at Rs.9,700, which include tele consultation for 14 days that covers doctor’s consultation, counseling and vitals monitoring.

The package also provides self monitoring tools, medicines and personal safety measures.

Helpline Number: 8300-128-777 (9 A.M. – 9 P.M.)

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿