CSR nursing home, Coimbatore, launches fever helpline

Coimbatore: In order to put an end to the spread of Coronavirus infection, the city-based CSR Nursing Home, a unit of CSR Groups launched “FEVER HELPLINE”.

The helpline supports Covid positive, asymptomatic patients and people who had contact with Covid positive patients to avail medical help through telemedicine.

It also extends its service to non covid fever patients.

The “FEVER HELPLINE”, through tele consultation, helps the patients overcome fear of Covid-19 and makes sure that the affected individuals receive home care tools and medicines at their doorstep.

The Covid packages range from Rs. 2,000 to Rs.9,700 and executive package at Rs.9,700, which include tele consultation for 14 days that covers doctor’s consultation, counseling and vitals monitoring.

The package also provides self monitoring tools, medicines and personal safety measures.

Helpline Number: 8300-128-777 (9 A.M. – 9 P.M.)