Customer shocked to find mushroom packet packaged ahead of time!

A customer who purchased a packet of mushrooms from a supermarket today morning was surprised to find that it was packaged on Oct 23, four days from today.

M Suresh, a Government School teacher here had bought a packet of mushrooms from Green Park Supermarket in Mettupalayam this morning. “When I opened the packet and checked the mushrooms they weren’t of good quality, that’s when I checked the date. It was printed 23.10.2017. Above the date it was also written that it was best before five days from packaging. Doubtful, I went back to the Super market and checked. A member of the super market told me that he would have to check with the distributor regarding this”, said Suresh.

Suresh said that he then reached the distributor through phone and was told that the packaged date was fixed by the company and he could do nothing about it. “I then spoke to a person of the company over phone and they passed the buck on the distributor again they have nothing to do with it”, said an annoyed Suresh.

Suresh said that this practice raises doubts regarding the company’s credibility and quality of the product. Suresh said that he will be filing a complaint with the Consumer Court and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.