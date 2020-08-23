Death of two women take toll to 237, total cases go up to 11,751 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today recorded 392 fresh covid-19 positive cases, taking the total cases to 11,751, even as two women with comorbidities died rising the toll to 237.

Of the total, 8,416 patients were recovered and 3,098 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at home, a State Medical Bulletin said.

A 40 year old and 75 year old females, who tested positive two days ago, died with comorbidities like respiratory problem and covid pneumonia.

With 45 new cases, the tally went up to 2,071 in Erode, of which 1,152 were discharged so far and 887 under treatment and two deaths took ,

the tally to 32.

In Salem, the fresh 261 positive cases took the total to 7,942 of which 5,393 were discharged and 2,439 under treatment.With eight deaths,

the total rose 110.

In Tirupur, 75 fresh cases were reported taking the total to 2,020 out of which 1,338 were discharged and 629 under treatment. Death toll in the district stood at 53 so far, it said.