18 Aug 2020, Edition - 1862, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Death toll crosses 200, cases cross 9,750 mark in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 18, 2020

Coimbatore : With five more deaths recorded today, the toll due to Covid-19 disease touched 201, even as 392 fresh cases took the total affected persons to 9,758 n the district.

Of the total, 2,622 patients are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 58 new cases taking the total affected to 1,640 of which 693 are undergoing treatment, with two deaths reported total deaths so far touched 27.

With 286 cases the total went up to 6,471 in Salem, where 1,917 are undergoing treatment, The death toll went up to 85, as eight deaths were recorded today.

Tirupur reported 45 new cases taking the total to 1,647 and 491 are under treatment. The deaths so far are 48, it said.

