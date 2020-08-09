Death toll moves to 125, 217 fresh cases in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district reported 217 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total to 6,670 today, with the death toll rising to 125.

Of the total, 4,880 persons were discharged and 1,665 undergoing treatment at various hospital and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode 66 fresh cases, including on imported, took the tally to 880, of which 367 are under treatment and totally 17 deaths were reported so far.

Salem has 163 fresh cases, including two imported and tally went up to 4,622, of which 1078 are under treatment. The death toll rose to 52.

With 42 new cases, Tirupur tally rose to 1,154 of which 330 are under treatment, with 23 deaths so far, it said.