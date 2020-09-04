  • Download mobile app
04 Sep 2020, Edition - 1879, Friday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • More special trains being planned, says railway ministry
  • Pakistan round-up: No Indian lawyer for Jadhav, Saeed’s aides convicted & more
  • Delhi HC holds physical courts after 5-month gap with mixed response from lawyers
  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

Declare Coimbatore as the second capital of the State

Covai Post Network

September 4, 2020

Coimbatore : The demand for a second capital for Tamil Nadu in the air, Kongu Global Forum of heads of industrial associations of the districts in the western region, Friday appealed to the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to declare Coimbatore as the second capital of the State.

Coimbatore is well-connected to neighbouring States by road and rail, which has an international airport and efforts are on to improve the city’s infrastructure under the Smart Cities Mission, the Forum President,
A Shaktivel and Vice Chairperson Vanitha Mohan said in a memorandum

Coimbatore and the nearby districts are a major manufacturing hub in India with the presence of a large number of industries in textiles and engineering sectors, they said.

These industries contribute supply to the domestic and international markets and make significant revenue contributions to the State exchequer, they said.

Taking into consideration all its positivity, Shaktivel requested the Chief Minister to consider and declare Coimbatore as the second capital of Tamil Nadu.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿