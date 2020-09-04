Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The demand for a second capital for Tamil Nadu in the air, Kongu Global Forum of heads of industrial associations of the districts in the western region, Friday appealed to the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to declare Coimbatore as the second capital of the State.

Coimbatore is well-connected to neighbouring States by road and rail, which has an international airport and efforts are on to improve the city’s infrastructure under the Smart Cities Mission, the Forum President,

A Shaktivel and Vice Chairperson Vanitha Mohan said in a memorandum

Coimbatore and the nearby districts are a major manufacturing hub in India with the presence of a large number of industries in textiles and engineering sectors, they said.

These industries contribute supply to the domestic and international markets and make significant revenue contributions to the State exchequer, they said.

Taking into consideration all its positivity, Shaktivel requested the Chief Minister to consider and declare Coimbatore as the second capital of Tamil Nadu.