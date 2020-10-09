Declining trend in positive cases, 397 cases take total 36,332 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Covid-19 positive cases started declining in the last couple of days in the district and today 397 cases were reported

taking the tally to 36,332 and with four deaths the toll rose to 483.

While 31,103 patients were discharged so far, 4,746 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 137 new cases took the tally to 7,976, of which 6,817 were discharged and 1,063 undergoing treatment. The death tool stood at 96.

Salem recorded 295 cases, to take the total to 22,706 of which 20,101 were discharged and 2,237 under treatment. Three deaths took the total to 368.

With 159 cases, Tirupur tally reached 9,659 and 1,188 are under treatment after discharging 8,386. With one death toll is 155 now.