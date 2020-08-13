Defying ban 1.5 lakh Ganesh idols will be installed in TN: Hindu Munnani

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Defying the ban by Tamil Nadu government, Hindu Munnani will install 1.5 lakh Ganesha idols across the State on the Vinayaga Chathurthi, falling on August 22.

The government Thursday announced that the people should celebrate the festival in their homes and should not not install idols on road side and take out processions.

Condemning the ban imposed by the Government, Hindu Munnani president, Kadaeswara Subramaniam told reporters here that the Government was misguided by some pro-Naxalite officials and the ban was imposed to appease minority communities to garner votes.

The ban would seriously affect the livelihood of thousands of labourers, potters, painters, who are engaged in making the idols only during this festival, he said.

Installing and praying Ganesha would relieve the mental pressure from the minds of lakhs of Tamils, who already affected by the lock down, and instill confidence in them, he said.

Subramaniam asked the Government to give permission for celebrating the festival under the guidelines and cautioned to install 1.5 lakh idols of different sizes across Tamil Nadu and more than 3,000 in Coimbatore district, if refused permission.

He questioned the Government providing security to Tasmac liquor outlets, which spread Coronavirus infection and not not festivals like Vinayagar Chathurthi