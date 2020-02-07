Delhi Institute of Medical Representative centre inaugurated here, first in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Delhi Institute of Medical Representative inaugurated its exclusive training institute in the city, the first in Tamil Nadu.

This is the first professional institute in the State, which gives a platform to become a pharma professional, medical representative and to train and prepare professional excellence for the corporate world in pharma sector.

The Institute, which was inaugurated by Country Head Hash Banga, recently will offer 90 days training program to become a medical representative and help the trainers with job assistance, placements.

UG final years students from any electives whoever interested are eligible to apply for this program. There are four levels of training program which includes communication skills, personality, medical terms and understanding, the release said.

The main vision is to train and prepare professional excellence for the corporate world in pharma sector, it said.