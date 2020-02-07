  • Download mobile app
07 Feb 2020, Edition - 1669, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities seeking a fresh date for hanging the convicts.
  • Our commitment towards infrastructure investment is very clearly laid out: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
  • Srinagar grenade blast: 3 people have been arrested for lobbing grenade.
Travel

Coimbatore

Delhi Institute of Medical Representative centre inaugurated here, first in TN

Covai Post Network

February 7, 2020

Coimbatore : Delhi Institute of Medical Representative inaugurated its exclusive training institute in the city, the first in Tamil Nadu.

This is the first professional institute in the State, which gives a platform to become a pharma professional, medical representative and to train and prepare professional excellence for the corporate world in pharma sector.

The Institute, which was inaugurated by Country Head Hash Banga, recently will offer 90 days training program to become a medical representative and help the trainers with job assistance, placements.

UG final years students from any electives whoever interested are eligible to apply for this program. There are four levels of training program which includes communication skills, personality, medical terms and understanding, the release said.

The main vision is to train and prepare professional excellence for the corporate world in pharma sector, it said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿