Demo condemning the arrest of PFI leaders in Delhi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 13 : Over 1,500 workers of various political parties and organisations, led by Popular Front of India (PFI) Friday staged a demonstration in the city, condemning the arrest of PFI leaders in Delhi in connection with the riots there.



Holding Delhi police and Sangh Parivan responsible for the arrests by foisting false cases against them, PFI said that those arrested, including Delhbi PFI President, Parvez Ahmed and secretary, Mohammed Iliyas were fighting in a democratic way.



PFI State functionary A Faiz Ahmed said that the target of police was not PFI, but those who were fighting against CAA, NPR and NRC and also the. evil designs of RSS and BJP.



A large number of women were in the demonstration, held at Athupalam area and raised slogans against the Delhi police.



IUML district president, Gafoor, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi district secretary, M H Abbas, Indian Towheed Jamaath District president Farooq participated in the demonstration, while SDPI district president, Raja Hussein and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam general secretary, K Ramakrishnan addressed the demonstrators.