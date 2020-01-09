Demo seeking to shift segregation unit from Masakalipalayam, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seeking to shift the construction of garbage segregation unit from the Masakalipalayam Big canal area, where a project road is proposed, DMK will stage a massive demonstration tomorrow.

The project road is coming at the junction of Masakalipalayam, G V Resideny, Sowriaplayam and RTO Training grounds and the segregating

unit there will be health hazard to nearly 25,000 families living in the apartments and nearby areas, DMK MLA, N Karthik said.

Besides, thousands are visiting daily at RTO training grounds and the uni will emanate foul smell resulting in breeding of mosquitoes and spreading diseases, he said.

Considering the health hazards, the local wanted to stop the construction and shift it some lonely places, karthik said.