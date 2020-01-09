  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2020, Edition - 1640, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Amid raging CAA stir, PM Modi cancels Assam visit for 2nd time in a month
  • No kid killed in Muzaffarpur shelter, skeletons were of adults: CBI to SC
  • EU envoys not in group visiting J&K
Travel

Coimbatore

Demo seeking to shift segregation unit from Masakalipalayam, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 9, 2020

Coimbatore : Seeking to shift the construction of garbage segregation unit from the Masakalipalayam Big canal area, where a project road is proposed, DMK will stage a massive demonstration tomorrow.

The project road is coming at the junction of Masakalipalayam, G V Resideny, Sowriaplayam and RTO Training grounds and the segregating
unit there will be health hazard to nearly 25,000 families living in the apartments and nearby areas, DMK MLA, N Karthik said.

Besides, thousands are visiting daily at RTO training grounds and the uni will emanate foul smell resulting in breeding of mosquitoes and spreading diseases, he said.

Considering the health hazards, the local wanted to stop the construction and shift it some lonely places, karthik said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿