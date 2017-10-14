Dengue: 31 undergoing treatment in CMCH

As many as 31 persons are undergoing treatment for dengue and 215 for fever in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, according to Resident Medical Officer Dr. R. Soundravel. Talking to reporters here, Dr. Soundravel said four wards have exclusively been allocated to treat dengue cases. Out of 31 dengue patients, 16 are from Coimbatore, 12 from Tirupur, One each from Thanjavur, Erode and Ooty.

“Eighteen are men, 11 women, five children (three boys and two girls). All of them are under constant observation and an Assistant Professor is available round the clock,” he added.

“All steps are being taken to offer immediate treatment. Those admitted with fever are being monitored closely. Anyone showing signs of headache, vomitting and dizziness is immediately asked undergo a platelet test. If the results are positive they are being shifted to the special ward for special care,” the RMO said.

According to Dr. Soundravel, once a dengue case is reported, the hospital immediately alerts Corporation and Health Department officials, who rush to the locality (where the patient resides) to take more preventive steps. “All private hospitals have been given necessary instructions to treat patients with fever carefully.

It will take minimum three or four days to confirm whether it is dengue or not. If private hospitals decide to shift the dengue patients to Government Hospitals, they should do it at the earlier stages itself, so that the chances of recovery are bright,” Dr. Soundravel said.