Dengue claims 19-year-old’s life

A 19-year-old-girl, who was down with dengue, died in a private hospital here on Thursday.
Durga, a second year student of a private college and a resident of Kalampalayam on the outskirts, was admitted to the private hospital with symptoms of dengue four days ago.
In spite of the treatment, she died this afternoon, police said.
