Dengue has claimed nine lives in Salem

Nine persons have died of dengue so far and 528 were under treatment for various types of fever in different government hospitals in Salem District. In his report to the Central Government team reviewing the dengue situation in the district, Salem Government Hospital Dean Kanagaraj said 5,270 persons were undergoing treatment for different types of fever across the district.
The team, headed by Kaushal Kumar, reviewed the situation in Chennai yesterday and visited Kottagounampatti area in Omalur today. Senior health department officials and doctors from the State accompanied the team.
