14 Oct 2017, Edition - 823, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Pak took ‘tremendous advantage’ of US for years: Donald Trump
  • Jaiprakash Associates moves SC saying have decided to hive off Yamuna Expressway to another company for Rs 2,500 crore.
  • Madhya Pradesh reduces three per cent VAT on petrol and 5 per cent VAT on diesel.
  • Two terrorists, Wasim Shah and Hafiz Nisar, gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
  • Farmer deaths due to pesticides: Death toll rises to 36 after two farmers die in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district
Coimbatore

Dengue has claimed nine lives in Salem

Covai Post Network
October 14, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

Nine persons have died of dengue so far and 528 were under treatment for various types of fever in different government hospitals in Salem District. In his report to the Central Government team reviewing the dengue situation in the district, Salem Government Hospital Dean Kanagaraj said 5,270 persons were undergoing treatment for different types of fever across the district.

The team, headed by Kaushal Kumar, reviewed the situation in Chennai yesterday and visited Kottagounampatti area in Omalur today. Senior health department officials and doctors from the State accompanied the team.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Chia Seeds
October 14, 2017

Chia is an edible seed that comes from the desert plant "Salvia hispanica", that belongs to the mint family and is popularly grown in Mexico. "Chia" means strength, and folklore ha...

Read More