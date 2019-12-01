Dental association requests government to set up Dental college in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :The local chapter of Indian Dental Association has requested Tamil Nadu Government to establish a Dental college in the city, since demand for the courses was increasing from the region.

The request was made during the 34th Tamil Nadu State Dental Conference organised by the local branch of IDA, which concluded with Dentathlon,

a mini marathon, this morning, Dr K Arunkumar, President Tamil Nadu Dental Association said.

There was good demand for dental course across the State, which has only one Government college in Chennai, he said.

To cater to the needs of this region, there was the need to set up a dental college in Coimbatore, he said.

A large number of doctors participated in the Dentathlon, which was flagged off by SP, Sujit Kumar today.

There was two category of three and five km and a cash prize of Rs.50,000 and medals were distributed to the winners.