DEPARTMENT OF BARIATRIC & METABOLIC SURGERY, PSG HOSPITALS – SUPER SPECIALITY CELEBRATES WORLD OBESITY DAY 2022- “EVERYBODY NEEDS TO ACT”

Department of Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery, PSG Hospitals – Super Speciality, Coimbatore has conducted a programme on the management of obesity – a multimodality approach at PSG Hospitals on March 4, 2022 Friday. This programme focused on aspects of treatment of obesity which was useful to all obesity victims in the management of obesity.

This programme WORLD OBESITY DAY 2022 was organized by Department of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, PSG Hospitals – Super Speciality on March 04, 2022 Friday at PSG Hospitals, A- Block Seminar Hall, Level III, Coimbatore. The theme “EVERYBODY NEEDS TO ACT” of World Obesity Day was unveiled by Dr. S. Balamurugan, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon, PSG Hospitals. The beneficiaries of this were various department Doctors, Patients, Post Bariatric Achievers, Clinical dietitians, Intern students and students from prestigious institutions.

As everyone knows that there is no single or simple solution to the obesity danger. It’s a complex problem and it’s being ignored in our country for long. Latest research findings show that in India more than 135 million individuals are affected with obesity. Urban females are more overweight and obese than males in India when compared with rural population. Shockingly TamilNadu ranks 5th place of adults and Pondicherry holds 2nd place in obesity among Indian states.

PSG Hospitals-Super Speciality has taken initiatives to tackle obesity and its related diseases in Coimbatore, and started the Department of Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Centre since 2005. This department’s head – Dr. Balamurugan.S has been organizing obesity and diabetes awareness welfare programs throughout TamilNadu to empower the general public with knowledge about diabesity. Over 65 surgeries and around 1000 OP consultations were done in the last two years. And also as part of the program, the department invited Post Bariatric Succeeders to share their journey on weight loss and the documentary videos were played onscreen to shower knowledge to the audience on weight loss therapy.

Prof. Dr. V. G. Mohan Prasad, Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Therapeutic Endoscopist, Founder and Chairman, VGM Gastro centre, Coimbatore was the Chief Guest of this program, Rtn. MD. Dr. S. Suresh Babu, Consultant Ophthalmic and General Surgeon was the guest of honor and Dr.J.S.Bhuvaneswaran, Director of PSG Hospitals – Super Speciality felicitated this program. On behalf of their department Mrs. V. Kavitha , Chief Dietitian delivered the welcome address and Dr.Balamurugan, HOD delivered vote of thanks.

Around 75 participants such as various department Doctors, Patients, Post Bariatric Achievers, Clinical dietitians, Intern students and students from prestigious institutions were participated.

