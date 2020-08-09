Deserted look on second sunday lockdown

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With vehicles indoors, shops and commercial establishments shutting the doors,, the city wore a deserted look on the Sunday lockdown, the second in the month and sixth in the series, as announced by the government to check the spread of Coronavirus infection.

As usual the people of the city cooperated with the government and barring medical shops, milk vendors and movement of essential commodities, all the shops were closed.

Over 2,000 police personnel were monitoring the situation and those who ventured out were strictly warned and sent back.

About 1,500 police personnel were deployed at the State borders to prevent entry of persons and vehicles from other States and watching through surveillance cameras.