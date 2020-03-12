DGP reviews situation, two held for attack on Hindu Munnani Secretary

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police on Wednesday detained two persons for their alleged involvement in the attack of Hindu Munnani secretary, Madukkarai Anand on the night of March five, leading to prevailing tension across the city, even as Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathi reviewed the situation with top officials.

Police had already arrested two workers of Hindu outfits for hurling petrol bomb at a mosque in Ganapati in the city, as a retaliation to the attack on Anand.

Police have taken to custody two persons for interrogation with regard to hitting Anand with an iron, while he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna.

The city is witnessing tense moments after the attack on Anand with retaliation activities and over 1,000 police have been deployed across the city to meet any eventualities.

There was petrol bomb attack on Hindu Munnani office in the city on Tuesday morning, followed by attack on SDPI secretary, Iqbal in the evening, who is recovering in the hospital.

In a fresh bout of violence, a RSS worker, Suryaprakash was attacked by four unidentified persons at his shop n Sundarapuram in the city and admitted to a private hospital.

Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

As tension started mounting, DGP Tripathi arrived here in the afternoon and reviewed and took stock of the situation with senior police officials at the Commissionerate.

Tripathi discussed on the security measures to ensure the safety of the public and the need to put an end to the continued attacks on the members of both the communities which could trigger larger violence.

The meeting was attended by K Periaiah, IG (west zone), Sumit Sharan, and other senior officials.

The district collector, K Rajamani warned stringent action against those who indulged in spreading rumours, leading to triggering communal tension.

Meanwhile, ACP, Special Intelligence Cell, O Vetriselvan was put on waitinglist , reportedly for failure for gathering the intelligence on the situation and ACP Crime Branch P Chandrasekar appointed in his place, official sources said.