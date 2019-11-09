Districts remain calm post-Ayodhya verdict

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coimbatore, one of the communally sensitive cities in Tamil Nadu remained peaceful in the aftermath of the long awaited verdict on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri masjid title deed in Ayoghya.

Apprehensive about some repercussion on the verdict, over 2,800 personnel, drawn from local police, CISF, Para Military Force were deployed for three-tier security duty in and around the city and also strategic points.

Force was on rounds near Railway Stations, Airport and places of large public concentration to meet any eventualities, even as lodges and hotels had come under severe watch, with intensified vehicle checkings and personal belongings. .

Armed guards were posted in front of places of worship in the city, police said.

Similar tight security covers were thrown in nearby Tirupur and Nilgiris districts, pressing sniffer dogs and persons with metal detectors at railway stations and bus stands.

About 1,500 police personnel were on duty in rural limits of Coimbatore, with searches of vehicles at check posts.

Though there was little apprehension among the general public in the early hours about serious impact on the verdict, the district remained any unwanted incident free, resulting in sigh of relief of security forces and higher ups.

Almost all the political parties and organisations maintained utmost restraints by avoiding unnecessary reaction on the verdict.