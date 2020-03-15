DMK functionary arrested for allegedly defaming local administration minister

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 15 : A senior DMK functionary was arrested Sunday on charges of posting defamatory statements against the State Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani on the internet.

Police had taken DMK district general council member, M M S Murugan from his house around 1 AM Sunday to Ramanathapuram station to inquire

in this regard.

Hearing the news, a large number of DMK workers gathered in front of the police station and protested against the detention, leading to tense moments.

Later police arrested Murugan and registered cases against him under IPC Sec 504 (intent to insult, with intent to provoke) 505B (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) and 66E of IT Act, police said.

Condemning the arrest, DMK MLA and District urban secretary, N Karthik accused police of functioning as a puppet of Velumani.

False cases were foisted against the DMK men and the party was prepared to face any amount of cases and fight them legally and will not bow down to such threats by police, he said.

The party will not back out from exposing the corrupt deeds of Velumani and his brother and organise demonstration against them,Karthik cautioned.