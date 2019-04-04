DMK, if voted to power, will order probe into Jaya’s death

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : If voted to power, the first thing the DMK will do is to probe the mystery surrounding the death of former chief Minister, Jayalalitha and send those involved behind bars, the party president, M K Stalin said today.

The theory of death shrouded in mystery was opened by none other than the present deputy chief minister, O Paneerselvam, after the post of chief minister was snatched away by V K Sasikala, Stalin said

“DMK, if voted to power, will take efforts to solve the mystery. All those found responsible will be brought to book and sent to jail,” he said, at an election meeting in support of the party candidate, Mr Shanmugasundaram, in nearby Pollachi .

Arguing that the commission inquirying the death won’t be able to bring out the truth, he said only a thorough investigation into the entire incident would uncover the truth.

“This is not for the benefit of DMK or its alliance partners, but for the AIADMK cadres,+ he said.

Continuing his tirade against the raids on the house of party treasurer Durai Murugan in Vellore, allegedly to countermand the elections in two assembly constituencies, Stalin demanded that both Election and IT officials should carry out raids on police vehicles that he said were transporting huge money on behalf of ruling party.

Earlier, ambulances were used to transport money to pay to the voters and now police vehicles are used for the purpose, he alleged.

Referring to the sensational sexual harassment case in Pollachi, he said the CBCID will not be able to bring out the truth, since it was favouring the ruling party.

Why was the CBCID still investigating when the case had been handed over to the CBI, he asked.

Earlier in his address at Thondamuthur and Kuniyamuthur in the city, Stalin said that AiADMk government was afraid to conduct local body elections, fearing complete sweep by DMK. The party feared losing heavy commission and bribes once the Mayor, panchayat president and other posts were filled, he said.

The Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani, representing the assembly constituency, he alleged, had made huge money through contracts awarded to his brother and friends.