DMK-led alliance seeks early local body polls

Coimbatore : Parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance today decided to stage a demonstration on June 7 demanding among other things holding of local body elections immediately and starting the works for a railway over bridge in SIHS Colony in the city.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by leaders of all the parties organised at the DMK office and presided by DMK legislator N Karthik.

In a resolution, the meeting said the flyover at SIHS Colony at a cost of Rs 23 crore was sanctioned in 2010 by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. However, after AIADMK came to power the next year, the project was kept in the back burner.

The government did not even hold discussions on land acquisition with owners, leading to a court stay, they said.

The parties also called for holding local body elections at the earliest, as people were facing a lot of hardship, like acute water shortage and lack of basic amenities.

Drinking water was being supplied once a fortnight in some areas, while in some it took more than 20 days, they said.